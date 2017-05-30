F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Lauda: Vettel on pole for 2017 title

F1 News

Lauda: Vettel on pole for 2017 title

Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen winners at GP MONACO F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen winners at GP MONACO F1/2017

May 30 - Niki Lauda has admitted Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is now on pole position for the 2017 world championship.

Amid Lewis Hamilton's Monaco struggles, Vettel won in Monaco and now has a 25 point advantage after six races.

"Vettel won because he was faster when Raikkonen stopped," Lauda, Mercedes' team chairman, told Sky Italia.

"Do I look happy? Ferrari always has a slice of my heart. They were perfect and we were not.

"The championship? It's going in the direction of Vettel but there are still many races," said the F1 legend.

Lauda also told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung: "On Monday I was still angry, but now we have to find the right tyre window.

"Another thing is clear: Vettel must have a failure, otherwise it is over. Ferrari are in a real flow and if this continues, the gap is enormous," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls