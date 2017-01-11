F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Lauda: Rosberg successor solution 'so complicated'

F1 News

Lauda: Rosberg successor solution 'so complicated'

Lewis Hamilton & Niki Lauda
Lewis Hamilton & Niki Lauda

Jan.11 - Niki Lauda says the identity of Lewis Hamilton's new teammate for 2017 remains unknown because "it's all so complicated".

Indeed, Mercedes has been scrambling to find a solution ever since Nico Rosberg shocked the entire F1 world by deciding to quit just days after winning his first and only title.

"I saw it was Toto (Wolff on the phone) and I thought 'Oh, again something with Lewis!" Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche told Autocar.

Actually, it was the news of Rosberg's retirement, and the fact Mercedes must now find a rapid-fire replacement.

"Of course, it would have been easier and more pleasant for us to have two world champions in our team for the season to come (but) that's how life works," Zetsche added.

Zetsche insisted he is not angry about Rosberg's decision, but it has left Mercedes trying to engineer a complex solution.

It is believed the eventual deal involves shortening Paddy Lowe's 'gardening leave' before he joins Williams, and paying big to break Valtteri Bottas' contract and help the Grove team convince Felipe Massa to return.

"It's all so complicated," Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda admits to the Swiss newspaper Blick.

Bottas' manager Mika Hakkinen says it is a "dream scenario" for the Finnish driver, with the champion team having identified him as the best solution for 2017.

But Roger Benoit, a veteran F1 correspondent, said Williams and Bottas' management are demanding "lots of money" for it to happen.

"The billionaire father of F1 rookie Lance Stroll might be able to help financially," Benoit wrote in Blick. "Because his son might look better alongside Massa than Bottas."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls