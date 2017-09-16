Lauda: Red Bull 'a second faster' in Singapore

Sep.16 - Niki Lauda says he has his eye on Red Bull in Singapore.
The world of F1 had touched down in Singapore expecting Ferrari to be the favourites on the tight and twisty floodlit streets.
Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, admitted the reigning world champions are somewhat struggling in Singapore.
"We were a bit worse than expected," the F1 legend said. "But Ferrari was surprisingly slower.
"We thought Ferrari would be our problem, but it's Red Bull," Lauda added on Friday. "They were outstanding today.
"On the long runs they are a second faster than us."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.