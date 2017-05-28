F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Lauda: Raikkonen mood key to pole

F1 News

Lauda: Raikkonen mood key to pole

Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP MONACO F1/2017
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP MONACO F1/2017

May 28 - Niki Lauda thinks a good mood is the key to Kimi Raikkonen's return to the top in formula one.

More than 3000 days separated the Finn's last pole from his qualifying triumph at Monaco on Saturday.

"Kimi has woken up," F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda told the German broadcaster RTL.

Lauda said he sensed something different about the 37-year-old in the hours before he secured pole for Ferrari.

"He happened to be walking next to me and suddenly he hugged me, which he has never done before, and said 'Niki, how are you?'

"I didn't know, but he said he had become a father for the second time. I told him about my children too and it was a very pleasant conversation," Lauda added.

"I thought 'This guy is in a good way', and if that is correct, then the accelerator pedal is correct. And now he has a performance that no one expected."

However, right behind Raikkonen on Sunday's grid is his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel, who has a perfect opportunity to take a big points bite out of his title rival Lewis Hamilton.

So will there be team orders?

"As long as his car works, he will not let Sebastian go. Kimi wants to win," Lauda predicted.

Raikkonen says that sort of approach will be nothing new.

"I don't know why people expect that there will be something different to how it's been the last two years. Just trying to make a stupid story out of nothing," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls