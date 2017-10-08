F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Lauda: Mercedes has not solved pace problem

F1 News

Lauda: Mercedes has not solved pace problem

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2017. Niki Lauda
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2017. Niki Lauda

Oct.8 - Mercedes has not solved the problems that left it arguably the third-fastest team just a week ago in Malaysia.

That is the claim of Niki Lauda, even though Lewis Hamilton blitzed qualifying at Suzuka on Saturday.

But Lauda, the F1 legend and team chairman, said Mercedes' return to form is weather-related.

"If it's cool, it's easier for our tyres," he said.

"We need to solve that puzzle so that we can keep this performance."

Earlier, it seemed clear that after Ferrari and Red Bull were faster in Malaysia, Mercedes had simply found the solution back at its Brackley HQ prior to Japan.

Lauda said: "Our people worked day and night at the factory and a few things were found and tried here. But we have not found all of the answers."

Indeed, while Mercedes thrived in the cooler conditions of Saturday, team boss Toto Wolff is concerned about the forecast for a much warmer race day at Suzuka.

"Yes, the forecast worries me," he admitted to Bild newspaper.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close