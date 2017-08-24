F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Lauda: Mercedes may re-think team orders issue

F1 News

Lauda: Mercedes may re-think team orders issue

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel & Valtteri Bottas
Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel & Valtteri Bottas

Aug.24 - Niki Lauda has admitted Mercedes may take a different approach in future when it comes to 'team orders' between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

While Sebastian Vettel is the clear de-facto 'number 1' at Ferrari, his main championship rival Hamilton lost points in Hungary by voluntarily giving up a place to his teammate Bottas.

Team boss Toto Wolff initially defended the team play but subsequently told La Gazzetta dello Sport that Mercedes may "have to adjust" given that Ferrari is putting all its eggs in the Vettel basket.

"Of course we are discussing how we deal with such situations in the future," team chairman Lauda now tells Osterreich newspaper.

And not just that, in Hungary before the summer break Ferrari clearly dominated with a one-two.

Lauda says Mercedes must now hit back.

"We were not allowed to do anything for two weeks but now our engineers are in demand," he said. "We want to catch up with Ferrari's advantage on the slower tracks."

But Spa-Francorchamps may not be a problem for Mercedes, whose 2017 car is always competitive on the faster circuits.

"The track will suit us better than Hungary did," Lauda agreed.

However, the 2017 championship may in fact come down to which driver is stronger, and Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko thinks Vettel is better mentally than Hamilton.

"That's nonsense," Lauda insisted. "Lewis is mentally equal to Vettel, if not better. And with Bottas we clearly have the better driver combination."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close