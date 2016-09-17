F1 News

Lauda hits back at Verstappen's 'psychiatrist' reply

Sep.17 - Niki Lauda says he is not sorry about criticising Max Verstappen's aggressive driving.

Amid widespread criticism of the 18-year-old's driving at Spa recently, F1 legend Lauda suggested Verstappen needed a "psychiatrist".

The Red Bull driver and teenager hit back: "If I go, then we might as well go together."

Now, Mercedes team chairman Lauda has responded yet again, smiling to the Italian broadcaster Sky: "Go together? Sure, but then the psychiatrist will decide which of us needs to stay."

Lauda added: "I think Max has an incredible talent, but there is a limit to what you can and cannot do on the track and someone needs to point it out to him.

"The problem is that Max is very young," the triple world champion said. "But if we do a balance between talent and youth, then his talent wins."

