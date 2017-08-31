Lauda hints Mercedes to keep Hamilton

Aug.31 - Niki Lauda has suggested Mercedes will keep Lewis Hamilton beyond 2018.
In the past days, as Ferrari announced it is keeping Sebastian Vettel, there have been rumblings Hamilton now wants a new three-year deal at Mercedes.
"Ferrari is a dream for every driver," the triple world champion said, "but I guess I will not drive there at least in the next three years."
But Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says any talks about a new contract for Hamilton will be delayed until the end of the year.
Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, told Osterreich newspaper: "Lewis is our best driver and we all love him.
"We will therefore find a solution for the future with which everyone can be happy."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.