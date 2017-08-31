F1 News

Lauda hints Mercedes to keep Hamilton

Aug.31 - Niki Lauda has suggested Mercedes will keep Lewis Hamilton beyond 2018.

In the past days, as Ferrari announced it is keeping Sebastian Vettel, there have been rumblings Hamilton now wants a new three-year deal at Mercedes.

"Ferrari is a dream for every driver," the triple world champion said, "but I guess I will not drive there at least in the next three years."

But Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says any talks about a new contract for Hamilton will be delayed until the end of the year.

Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, told Osterreich newspaper: "Lewis is our best driver and we all love him.

"We will therefore find a solution for the future with which everyone can be happy."

