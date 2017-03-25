F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Lauda hails 'pink' F1 sponsor publicity coup

F1 News

Lauda hails 'pink' F1 sponsor publicity coup

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. Australian Grand Prix, Friday 24th March 2017. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Mar.26 - Niki Lauda has hailed the publicity coup pulled off by Force India and its new major sponsor.

It is believed Austrian water company BWT paid $20 million to have the Silverstone based team paint its 2017 cars and the drivers' helmets pink.

"I don't feel good in pink," admitted 20-year-old team driver Esteban Ocon, "but I like the car."

It was a diplomatic response, and more politically correct than comments made now by F1 legend Lauda.

"For the first time my daughter Mia really likes a car, because the car reminds her of princess Lillifi.

"It could also be used as the safety car in the rainbow parade," the Mercedes team chairman joked to Austrian radio ORF, apparently referring to a gay mardi gras.

"Now we should move the discussion to a more politically correct subject," Lauda added.

But he concluded: "This company (BWT) knows what it's doing, because we are all adding to the advertising effect."

Finally, when asked if McLaren would paint its cars pink for a sponsor, executive Zak Brown was quoted by Germany's Sport.de: "Not for the money I hear they paid."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who will win the 2017 Australian GP?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls