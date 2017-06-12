F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Lauda: Championship 'long enough' for Hamilton win

F1 News

Lauda: Championship 'long enough' for Hamilton win

Lewis Hamilton wins the 2017 Canadian GP for Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton wins the 2017 Canadian GP for Mercedes.

Jun.12 - Lewis Hamilton is back in the fight for the world championship.

That is the news from Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, after last week saying the Briton needed a retirement from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in order to have a real chance.

"No, that was exaggerated," the F1 legend told Osterreich newspaper.

"The championship is still long enough. Hopefully the Hamilton-Vettel duel will remain tense all the way to the end."

Lauda was speaking in Montreal, where a troubled race for Ferrari's Vettel allowed Hamilton to close the points deficit from 25 to just 12 points.

"Sebastian was unfortunate," said the Austrian, "but Lewis dominated from the start and our car was the best."

It was a clear turnaround for Mercedes, after the Monaco slump.

"The guys back at the factory have worked so hard to fix what we had in the last race, to bring it here and give it to the Ferraris," said Hamilton.

The British driver said Canada was a "blow" to Ferrari, but German Vettel said he is not worried.

"For Baku I am comforted," he said, "because we could have had a better result here."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls