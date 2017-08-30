F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Lauda: Bottas should be 'number 2' driver now

F1 News

Lauda: Bottas should be 'number 2' driver now

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Belgian GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas

Aug.30 - Valtteri Bottas looks set to be shuffled into de-facto 'number 2' status for the remaining eight grands prix of 2017.

Until recently, the Finn looked right in the running with championship leaders Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, but he had a poor weekend at Spa.

Bottas, however, thinks he's still in the hunt.

"There are still eight races and a lot of points left on the table," he is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

"Lewis and Sebastian have had no failures yet, and I don't wish that on anybody -- it's just a fact. Something can always happen.

"It's up to me. I just have to be on pole position and then beat my opponents," Bottas added ahead of the Italian grand prix.

However, with Ferrari operating a fairly clear driver hierarchy - with Kimi Raikkonen obviously supporting Sebastian Vettel - it is an awkward situation for Mercedes.

When asked about the spectre of 'team orders' in relation to Hamilton's push to keep closing the 13-point gap to Vettel, Bottas said: "I don't think too much about it because I don't want it to affect me negatively.

"It is clear that from a certain point in the season the team must clearly put everything on one driver. But to me it seems a little bit early now," he insisted.

But from Mercedes' point of view, the issue of a driver hierarchy is at least ripe to be thought about.

"You can only beat an opponent like Ferrari when everything fits," boss Toto Wolff said.

"We do want to keep ourselves open for all the options as long as possible, and we also know that there is no manual for dealing with these problems.

"Ferrari has the luxury of one driver being clearly ahead of the other, so for now we will decide on a race by race basis," he added.

"Let's see after Monza," Wolff said.

"It is a circuit that is good for us, but we saw at Spa that Ferrari has made progress."

Team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda, however, thinks the time has now come for Hamilton to get full 'number 1' backing.

"This giving away of points must stop now," he said, clearly referring to Hungary when Hamilton pulled over for Bottas to honour a policy of driver equality.

"I was champion by half a point, so I know exactly how important every single point is when you count them in the end," the triple world champion insisted.

"I know exactly what we need to do," Lauda told RTL television. "Bottas did not have a strong weekend at Spa so it is already clear that Lewis has a better chance for the championship.

"If Lewis had not given away those three points in Budapest, he would now be only four points behind Vettel," Lauda said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close