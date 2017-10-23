F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Kvyat yet to discuss future with Marko

Kvyat yet to discuss future with Marko

Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Russia during day one of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya

Oct.23 - Daniil Kvyat says he still has not sat down to discuss his future in F1 with Dr Helmut Marko.

Earlier, amid great uncertainty about what comes next for the embattled Russian, Kvyat said he has been promised a meeting with Red Bull kingpin Marko.

Then on Sunday, Kvyat said he was delighted with his performance in Austin as he returned to the Toro Rosso cockpit in Gasly's absence.

"It was my best race this year," he said.

"I came here with a new approach to use all the knowledge that I have. I feel I have become stronger psychologically, with a new motivation.

"With a few weeks rest I was able to disconnect and can again feel great potential and used it. I hope I still have the chance to take further advantage of what I have learned," Kvyat, 23, added.

"Every day I have been asked if I think this weekend is the most important in my career, and if it was, I think I could not have done anything better."

But Marko, the Red Bull driver manager, says he will decide between Kvyat, Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley for the remaining three races of 2017 and then for next year.

Marko seemed happy with Hartley's debut in the US.

"In the long runs he is already very good," said the Austrian. "This is impressive. And his technical statements to the engineers are outstanding."

When asked if he has now had his much-feted meeting with Marko, Kvyat answered: "No, I have not.

"But I do not want to answer questions about this. When I meet, you will know everything," Kvyat added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

