Kvyat unclear over next F1 career move

Daniil Kvyat during practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit 2016
Mar.15 - Daniil Kvyat is looking into his F1 career with confidence, after hitting a severe roadblock in 2016.

The young Russian began 2016 as a driver for Red Bull's main F1 team, but after a tumultuous chain of events ended up with the junior squad Toro Rosso.

"I have left everything that happened last year in a drawer and I will not remove it until I need to," said Kvyat. "I am very prepared to face this season."

So while mid last year he was merely clinging to his F1 seat, the 22-year-old told Spain's El Mundo Deportivo that his goal is now to "someday" be world champion.

"I don't know when or with what team, but I want to have a car good enough to go for the title," he said.

"What team it will be, that's another story. It's too early to talk about it.

"I am now with Toro Rosso and I want to give my 100 per cent. That's what I will do right now and what I will enjoy," Kvyat added.

