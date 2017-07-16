F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Kvyat pushes to know Toro Rosso plans

F1 News

Kvyat pushes to know Toro Rosso plans

Daniil Kvyat of Russia and Scuderia Toro Rosso walks in the Paddock during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia on April 27, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.
Daniil Kvyat

Jul.16 - Daniil Kvyat says he is open to staying at Toro Rosso next year.

In Austria a week ago, Red Bull chief Christian Horner said there is no reason the Russian should not be retained by the energy drink company's second F1 team.

"First of all, I appreciate Christian's kind words," Kvyat said at Silverstone.

"I do not see any reason to not cooperate, but I also want some answers," he added.

Interestingly, Kvyat's comments coincide with rumours that Toro Rosso could switch from Renault to Honda power for 2018.

He continued: "If they have some plans, I want to know about it as soon as possible, because the stage of the season is coming when you really want to know what the future holds.

"It would be nice to know about it as soon as possible, but I do not see any reason why we cannot continue to cooperate," the 23-year-old added.

"I think they realise that the earlier a driver learns about their future, the more attention they can give to their work," said Kvyat.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close