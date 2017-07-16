F1 News

Kvyat pushes to know Toro Rosso plans

Jul.16 - Daniil Kvyat says he is open to staying at Toro Rosso next year.

In Austria a week ago, Red Bull chief Christian Horner said there is no reason the Russian should not be retained by the energy drink company's second F1 team.

"First of all, I appreciate Christian's kind words," Kvyat said at Silverstone.

"I do not see any reason to not cooperate, but I also want some answers," he added.

Interestingly, Kvyat's comments coincide with rumours that Toro Rosso could switch from Renault to Honda power for 2018.

He continued: "If they have some plans, I want to know about it as soon as possible, because the stage of the season is coming when you really want to know what the future holds.

"It would be nice to know about it as soon as possible, but I do not see any reason why we cannot continue to cooperate," the 23-year-old added.

"I think they realise that the earlier a driver learns about their future, the more attention they can give to their work," said Kvyat.

