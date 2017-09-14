F1 News

Kvyat letting Toro Rosso focus on Honda news

Sep.14 - Daniil Kvyat says he is happy to wait for news about his future in F1.

The Russian touched down in Singapore for this weekend's race fielding questions about his Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz's strongly-rumoured switch to Renault.

"It's perfect for me," Kvyat smiled. "I don't have to answer any stupid questions."

It is rumoured Singapore could actually be Kvyat's last race alongside Sainz, with the Spaniard set to replace Jolyon Palmer from Malaysia next month.

Asked how he feels about farewelling his teammate, Kvyat smiled again: "Very sad. See my tears?

"Whatever happens, sooner or later at some point, you might see us again together. But I don't know what's going to happen. It's his future, not mine," Kvyat added.

However, Kvyat's own future is also uncertain, although it is believed that with Sainz departing, Toro Rosso will keep him on board as Pierre Gasly joins as a rookie.

But the 23-year-old said Toro Rosso has the more important issue of its engine partner to settle first.

"I think first of all the team must deal with its own future," said Kvyat.

"I think as soon as that is clear, I'll get the news. But I'm not worried about the situation," he insisted.

"The sooner I find out the better, but I will not pressure the time at this difficult time.

"I am an understanding person so I'll let them focus on what is most important.

"As long as there is no official confirmation about the contract with Honda, I will not say anything about it. But whatever happens I think will be good for the team," Kvyat added.

