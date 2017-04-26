Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

Kvyat admits 'not friends' with Sainz

Carlos Sainz of Spain and Daniil Kvyat of Russia and Scuderia Toro Rosso pose for a portrait in Misano, Italy on February 22, 2017

Apr.26 - Daniil Kvyat has admitted he is not friends with his Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz.

As ever at the junior Red Bull team, the pressure on the drivers is high.

While Spaniard Sainz is pushing hard to impress and earn a more competitive seat for 2018, Russian Kvyat is still emerging from his crisis of 2016 when he lost his plum role at Red Bull.

"In fact, Carlos and I were never friends," Kvyat told Russian radio Sport FM.

"We communicate well and treat each other with respect," he said. "But on the track we fight to the end.

"It has not reached a point to be able to say that we have a problem, and I hope this will not happen. But everything is possible.

"Hopefully we will not cross that line," Kvyat added.

