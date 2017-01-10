F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Daniil Kvyat News / Kvyat: 2017 training to be 'intensive'

F1 News

Kvyat: 2017 training to be 'intensive'

Daniil Kvyat during practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit 2016
Daniil Kvyat during practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit 2016

Jan.10 - Daniil Kvyat says he has returned from a Christmas break to a spate of "intensive training" ahead of the 2017 season.

The young Russian had a tumultuous 2016 season, almost not surviving his demotion to Toro Rosso following the rise of the even younger Max Verstappen.

But Kvyat, 22, bounced back and is now looking ahead to another year with the junior Red Bull team.

"The holidays were relaxing," he told Russian radio Sport FM. "I was in Italy, with family members, with my girlfriend, regaining my strength and now I have returned home."

When asked about his girlfriend, Kvyat said: "Her name is Kelly, which I think everyone has seen on the internet. She is from the Piquet family, as you know."

Indeed, Kelly Piquet - who works on the digital content side of the Formula E series - is the daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet, and is former Renault driver Nelson Piquet jr's brother.

As for his forthcoming F1 season, Kvyat said: "I wish to wake up on the first working day refreshed, full of strength and energy, and positive.

"We are already preparing for the new season from a physical point of view. In December, when there was free time, we used it to prepare for intensive training in January and February -- I will have a lot of work.

"Then I will go to the factory as soon as there is more information about the new car -- as soon as the engineers call, I will go!

"For several years Toro Rosso has finished the championship in approximately the same position, so our task is to be higher and score more points.

"Of course we all have expectations with regards to the new regulations, but we need to be patient," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest Daniil Kvyat News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls