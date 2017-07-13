F1-Fansite.com

Kubica tests 2017 car in Renault simulator

F1 News

Kubica tests 2017 car in Renault simulator

Robert Kubica Private Test Day. Valencia, Spain. 6th June 2017
Robert Kubica Private Test Day. Valencia, Spain. 6th June 2017

Jul.12 - Robert Kubica has taken yet another step on his road back to the F1 grid.

Earlier, the former grand prix winner tested a 2012 Renault at Valencia, and the French team now wants to give him a full evaluation outing.

In preparation, the Pole - who almost severed his right forearm in a 2011 rally crash - revealed that he has tried Renault's 2017 car in the simulator at Enstone.

"I was able to try the car in its configuration for this year," the 32-year-old told Sky Italia.

"The day went pretty well, but I do not want to go into details. But yes, I had the opportunity. I was happy and so was the team," Kubica added.

The big question mark is whether the former Renault and BMW driver's right arm is able to cope with the full rigours of life as a F1 driver.

"In my life I've had better days," he answered, "but also much, much worse.

"The current situation is good, I think. Stable and good. Many things have changed in my head, too. I do not have certain limitations that I used to have."

And so Kubica does not hide that he is pushing hard to come back to formula one.

"If something happens there will be satisfaction, but I just have to keep a cool head," he said.

"The step I took in Valencia was huge and I have to go step by step now. I hope I can get closer to the dream goal -- I will not hide it."

