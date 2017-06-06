F1 News

Kubica to test F1 car in Valencia

Jun.6 - Six years after his near-fatal crash, Robert Kubica is set to return to the wheel of a formula one car.

Just before the 2011 season, as he took part in an Italian rally, the Pole almost severed his forearm in a crash.

Until now, he has ruled out a return to open cockpit racing due to arm movement limitations.

But Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that, together with the Renault team with whom the now 32-year-old last raced in F1, Kubica is currently at the Valencia circuit in Spain.

There, as well as Renault reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin, he is reportedly scheduled to test the Enstone team's 2012 car, which competed in F1 as Lotus.

