F1 News

Kubica rules out F1 return for now

Mar.23 - Robert Kubica said he accepts that returning to F1 will for now remain a closed topic.

The Pole's promising F1 career ended abruptly ahead of the 2011 season when he partially severed his wrist, but he is now shaping up to take on the top category at Le Mans in 2017.

Not just that, 32-year-old Kubica has reportedly been turning out "amazing performances" in an F1 simulator recently, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Asked if that means a F1 comeback might be on the cards, Kubica answered: "I cannot rotate my forearm, so I have to get my strength from my shoulder.

"There isn't room in a F1 cockpit for that. I hate to say it to you and to myself, but for now I cannot (return). But I don't think about it. We'll see," he added.

