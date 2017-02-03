F1 News

Kubica to race top prototype at Le Mans

Feb.3 - Robert Kubica is inching tantalisingly close to his old days in formula one.

The Pole, now 32, has competed at the highest level of world rallying, but been unable to return to single seaters after almost severing his wrist in a 2011 crash.

But the former BMW and Renault driver has now signed to return full-time in the top prototype category of the world endurance championship, including the 2017 Le Mans race.

"After my time in rally I've been looking for something as close to formula one as possible," he said as the news of his seat with former F1 boss Colin Kolles' team emerged.

"This is exactly what I've found in LMP1."

Restrictions in the cockpit due to his arm injury is what has stopped his return to single seaters to date, but Kubica has already tested the Le Mans car and says he "felt comfortable".