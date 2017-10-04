F1-Fansite.com

Kubica and di Resta in Williams 'shootout' test

F1 News

Kubica and di Resta in Williams 'shootout' test

Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Sunday 30 July 2017. Paul di Resta, Williams Martini Racing.
Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. Sunday 30 July 2017. Paul di Resta, Williams Martini Racing.

Oct.4 - Robert Kubica will test for the Williams team later this month, amid reports he is a contender to replace Felipe Massa next year.

Multiple media sources report that the Pole will drive in a test being unofficially billed as a 'shootout' against Paul di Resta -- another major candidate to become Lance Stroll's 2018 teammate.

"The Pole, who was badly injured in a rally accident in 2011, is expected to test for one day at Silverstone in October and one more day in Budapest," the German news agency DPA reports.

It is believed the Budapest test will in fact take place over two days with a 2014-spec Williams.

"No official statement was available," DPA acknowledged.

Now supported in his F1 comeback bid by reigning world champion Nico Rosberg, 32-year-old Kubica has conducted track tests with Renault earlier in 2017.

Brazilian Massa, however, also wants to be considered by Williams for 2018.

"There are people on the team who understand motor sport and they support me," he is quoted as saying in Malaysia last week

"It is not the engineers who make the decision," Massa added.

