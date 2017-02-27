F1 News

Key: Toro Rosso 'not blue Mercedes'

Feb.27 - Technical boss James Key has played down suggestions the new Toro Rosso 'looks like a blue Mercedes'.

When the new Renault-powered STR12 was revealed, some observed that its philosophy and features seemed to resemble those of the title-defending new Mercedes.

"All just coincidence," Key is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport. "We did not get any new people from Mercedes or vice versa.

"When I saw the pictures of the Mercedes last Thursday, I was a bit annoyed at first. But then it pleased me -- if Mercedes has the same ideas as us, we can't be far wrong.

"Now I hope that our Renault engine is as good as the Mercedes," he added.

One notable similarity between the new Toro Rosso and the Mercedes is the front suspension, and Key said: "To be honest, I'm surprised that only Mercedes and us have gone in this direction."

As for the other newly-revealed 2017 cars, Key answered: "The Ferrari looks interesting in the area of the sidepods. This is a completely new approach that we need to look at more closely.

"There are also some interesting aspects on the McLaren and the Haas," he added.

