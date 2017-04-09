F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Kaltenborn disputes Wehrlein injury reports

F1 News

Kaltenborn disputes Wehrlein injury reports

Pascal Wehrlein
Pascal Wehrlein

Apr.9 - Monisha Kaltenborn has taken issue with fellow F1 boss Toto Wolff's description of Pascal Wehrlein's injury.

German Wehrlein drives for Sauber, but he remains managed by Wolff's Mercedes development programme.

So while the 22-year-old regains his fitness following a winter back injury, a frenzy of speculation surrounds exactly what is behind Wehrlein's layoff.

"I got tired of it because of all the conspiracy theories," Wolff said in Shanghai.

His latest comments follow his revelation in the German press that Wehrlein in fact suffered a compression fracture in his Miami race of champions crash.

"I was hearing (conspiracy theories) that Ferrari wants Giovinazzi in the team because of the engine in the car, and that Wehrlein is a princess because he doesn't want to sit in the car. It's not true.

"It was simply a serious injury that we did not want to push into the public, but I found it was time to say something so that people will finally give Pascal the necessary time."

But Sauber chief Monisha Kaltenborn says Wolff was wrong to have described the injury as essentially a broken back.

"What Toto said exactly I don't know," she told Bild newspaper, "but I cannot imagine that it was properly reproduced because it was not correct."

She says the fracture Wolff spoke about was simply "quite normal" micro-fractures in the thoracic vertebrae.

"This does not have to be dramatised, but it is not as trivial as before," said Kaltenborn.

She said Wehrlein will definitely be back in the car soon.

"Everything is now fine medically, which doctors have confirmed. So it is only a matter of time," she said.

Finally, it seems clear that the days of Mercedes or Sauber drivers taking part in the race of champions event in the future are definitely over.

Wolff said: "You have to keep your drivers happy, and others go snowmobiling or go skiing. You cannot forbid everything.

"But in retrospect you are always smarter."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls