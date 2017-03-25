F1-Fansite.com

Jos Verstappen fears for Vandoorne career

Mar.25 - Jos Verstappen has added to the widespread criticism of McLaren's hapless works engine partner Honda.

The former F1 driver, and father of Red Bull sensation Max Verstappen, might already be frustrated that Mercedes and Ferrari have emerged in 2017 ahead of his son's camp.

"So far we meet expectations, with Mercedes in another class," Verstappen, in Australia for the 2017 season opener, told the Belgian news agency Sporza.

"Behind them is a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull. Whether the Renault engine is better than last year, it's too early to say," he added.

As for the McLaren-Honda situation, Verstappen admitted he feels sorry for Stoffel Vandoorne, the highly-rated 24-year-old rookie.

Asked if he has the patience to wait for Honda to improve in F1, Vandoorne said: "If I think that I have been waiting three years to debut in F1, then definitely!"

But Jos Verstappen said the McLaren-Honda situation is not ideal for Vandoorne.

"I really hope for Stoffel that he can stay in F1 after 2017. What can he do? Perform as well as his teammate Fernando Alonso.

"He is a great talent but I fear that he will have a bad year. Honda is now entering its third season and they're getting worse. I really don't understand what they've been doing," he added.

