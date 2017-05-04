Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talks

F1 News

Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talks

Sebastian Vettel RUSSIAN GP F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel RUSSIAN GP F1/2017

May 4 - Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan is certain Sebastian Vettel is in talks about a potential switch to Mercedes for 2018.

Commonly a sensational predictor of big F1 news, Jordan's comments come after Mercedes played down rumours of recent talks with Ferrari's championship leader.

"There's nothing to it," Mercedes' Toto Wolff said. "I was only chatting with my Swiss neighbour."

But Jordan, once a team owner but now a TV pundit, told Sport Bild: "Of course they're talking with Vettel.

"They need to be. Formula one is a brutal business. It's not just about strengthening yourself, but weakening your opponent," he insisted.

Indeed, while Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda has played down the Vettel rumours, he does admit that the German driver is impressive.

"He's the best at the moment," said the F1 legend.

"He is a straightforward guy who knows what he wants, knows how to get something and knows how to extract maximum performance. Just an incredible guy," Lauda added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls