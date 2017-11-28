F1 News

Italy worried about flagging Ferrari form

Nov.28 - The Italian press is heading into the winter break concerned about Ferrari's late-season performance.

Mercedes finished its 2017 campaign with both the drivers' and constructors' titles and a one-two in Abu Dhabi.

"It was a sad and pale finale for Ferrari," said La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Questions hang in the air. Is Vettel-Raikkonen able to beat Hamilton-Bottas?

"What caused the psychological collapse of Vettel and the wavering achievements of Raikkonen? Does Ferrari need a mental coach or the complaints of Arrivabene and Marchionne?

"From the outside one has the impression that at Ferrari there is a constant, exaggerated and pointless tension," the sports daily concluded.

Corriere dello Sport said that as the fireworks exploded in Abu Dhabi, "the alarm bells sounded in Maranello".

Well-known Italian F1 insider Leo Turrini wrote: "Napoleon claimed he could change the world in 100 days but he failed.

"Now Arrivabene and Binotto have just over 11 days to prepare for 2018."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.