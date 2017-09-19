F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Italy slams Ferrari after Singapore 'disaster'

F1 News

Italy slams Ferrari after Singapore 'disaster'

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari during the opening Singapore GP F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari during the opening Singapore GP F1/2017

Sep.19 - The Italian press has lashed out at Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel after a disastrous Singapore grand prix.

The Italian team and boss Maurizio Arrivabene blamed Max Verstappen for the first corner crash that wiped out both Ferraris on Sunday.

As a result, Vettel's points deficit to Lewis Hamilton blew out to 28 points.

The partisan Italian press knows where to look for blame.

"Ferrari did everything wrong," declared La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The red cars destroyed themselves in a way that even the best horror movie director could not imagine."

The front page of Corriere dello Sport declared: "No, Vettel! Not like that!

"The first 300 metres in Singapore was one of the most catastrophic events for Ferrari in the last decade."

Tuttosport added: "A catastrophic accident drowns Maranello's world title hopes. In a few seconds an entire season is destroyed."

And La Stampa said: "Hamilton can now walk to the world title."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Italy slams Ferrari after Singapore 'disaster'

  1. Giancarlo

    This is ridiculous. You took three newspaper out of dozens and said something not true. This is not professional at all

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close