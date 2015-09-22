F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Italy hails Vettel-Alonso exchange 'masterpiece'

F1 News

Italy hails Vettel-Alonso exchange 'masterpiece'

start of the 2015 Singapore Formula 1 grand prix
start of the 2015 Singapore Formula 1 grand prix

Sep.22 - 13 races and 4 victories into Sebastian Vettel's first year in red, the passionate, fickle and partisan Italian press could not be happier.

"When you consider that he earns less," La Repubblica said after the Singapore grand prix, "the exchange of Alonso for Vettel was a masterpiece."

The gushing praise comes after Vettel's dominant and unexpected third win of the season in Singapore.

"If fate and symbols mean something," said La Gazzetta dello Sport, "it has to be said now that Vettel has won three times just like his idol Michael Schumacher at Ferrari in 1996."

And La Stampa said: "Now Ferrari can dream of the impossible.

"Vettel never loses his head, and his victory is a personal masterpiece as well as a success of the entire team."

Former Ferrari team boss Cesare Fiorio, however, is urging for calm and realism.

"It is always permissible to dream," he told Rai Radio 1, "but also to keep feet on the ground.

"Singapore was the most favourable circuit for Ferrari of all the ones to come, but perhaps as Japan follows so quickly it means Mercedes has little time to solve its problems."

But Fiorio, who led Ferrari in the pre-Jean Todt era, also has high praise for the resurgent Maranello team.

"The engineers and designers have developed the car at an incredible speed, recovering a gap that seemed hopeless and putting Ferrari at a level close to Mercedes," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

One thought on “Italy hails Vettel-Alonso exchange 'masterpiece'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls