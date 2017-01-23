F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Indycar says no to F1's 'Halo'

F1 News

Indycar says no to F1's 'Halo'

Sahara Force India F1 VJM09 with a Halo cockpit cover. Belgian Grand Prix 2016.
Sahara Force India F1 VJM09 with a Halo cockpit cover. Belgian Grand Prix 2016.

Jan.23 - Indycar, the major American open-wheeler series, says it will not be going down F1's route of the 'Halo' device for cockpit protection.

In 2015, former F1 driver Justin Wilson was killed by a flying wheel during an Indycar race, which was one factor that powered F1's push to develop the Halo.

'Halo' is now ready to be debuted, the safety chief of F1's governing body, the FIA, confirmed.

"From a technical point of view, the Halo is now complete," Germany's Sport Bild quotes Laurent Mekies as saying.

However, he said "talks" between the teams, drivers and FIA are still ongoing about what route F1 should take with regards to its introduction.

But Indycar is not open to the same kind of talks.

"We don't see that - the Halo - having any possibility for us," said Mark Miles, CEO of Indycar's parent company.

"We have banked tracks and you can't see out of the car with that. But we are very interested in developing driver head protection and continue to work hard," he added.

"We are more likely to introduce a limited windscreen rather than that Halo."

Indeed, the idea of a windscreen or cover is also "not dead" in formula one, the FIA's Mekies insists.

"Technically it is possible," he said.

"We are currently waiting for the final decision about Halo, and whether they want the cockpit cover or something in between which is more aesthetically appealing."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls