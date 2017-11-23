F1-Fansite.com

Illien: Ilmor would need sponsor for F1 foray

Mario Illien & Christian Horner
Nov.23 - Mario Illien has played down suggestions Ilmor might be set to re-enter F1 in 2021.

Liberty Media hopes that by simplifying the engine rules, independent players like Ilmor and Cosworth will consider launching projects.

But Ilmor co-founder and chief Illien says that is unlikely.

He said of the 2021 plan: "In principle it is the right direction -- the technology must become simpler and cheaper.

"But for a private manufacturer, we cannot do it without outside help.

"I could not develop a business model like we have in Indycar, because I would have probably only one or two customers. And if one does not pay the bill, I'm dead.

"Without a sponsor behind me I could not build this engine for formula one," Illien told Auto Motor und Sport.

