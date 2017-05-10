F1 News

Hulkenberg tips Ferrari for title

May 10 - Nico Hulkenberg has hailed the fight at the top of formula one this year.

The German is impressing after switching to the renewed and improving French works team Renault for 2017, but he admitted his eye has also been on the exciting fight for the title.

"Not for a long time have the top two teams been so close together," Hulkenberg told Germany's Sport1. "It's a very good battle for formula one.

"Mercedes has been consistently at the highest level for years, but I'm extremely impressed with Ferrari at the moment," he added.

"They've built a super car and that's why I'm going to tip Ferrari," Hulkenberg added.

"But both teams are in a position to win. Who will ultimately become world champion is impossible to predict."

