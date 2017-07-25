F1 News

Hulkenberg: Hungary perfect for Kubica comeback

Jul.25 - Nico Hulkenberg thinks Hungary is the perfect venue for Robert Kubica to step up his campaign to return to formula one.

Pole Kubica has already tested a 2012 car at Valencia and Paul Ricard, but Renault has now announced that the 32-year-old will drive the current car in the post-Hungarian GP test.

It has raised expectations of a sensational return to the grid for the former BMW and Renault driver, perhaps even as soon as Spa after the August break, to fever pitch.

And Nico Hulkenberg, the current Renault racer, thinks Budapest's Hungaroring is the perfect venue for Kubica to put the pedal to the metal.

"The Hungaroring is one of the most strenuous tracks, because there is only one straight on which to relax," the German told Auto Motor und Sport.

"After the race weekend there's a lot of rubber on the track too, which means maximum grip. Anyone who passes that test can also drive a grand prix," Hulkenberg said.

A report in Bild newspaper said Renault's "secret plan" is for Kubica to impress in Hungary and then "replace the struggling Jolyon Palmer at Spa on August 27".

