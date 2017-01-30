F1 News

Hulkenberg: 2017 cars 'brutally fast'

Jan.30 - Nico Hulkenberg has tried the 2017-spec regulations in the Renault simulator -- and he says the new cars will be "brutally fast".

To address criticism the cars had become too slow, F1 has dramatically changed the aerodynamic and tyre rules for the new season.

"The new car feels brutally fast," German Hulkenberg, who has switched from Force India, told Auto Motor und Sport.

Referring to the Barcelona layout he tested in the simulator, he reported: "Corners 3 and 9 are absolutely flat."

But Hulkenberg worries that, with the faster cars and shorter braking distances will come more difficulty in overtaking.

"In Monte Carlo you won't be able to pass," he said. "You will just drive in the middle of the track with your wide car, and that's it."

Hulkenberg said he has been training hard for the physically more demanding cars, reporting: "I'd say I've been doing 20 to 30 per cent more.

"I can promise everyone that for us in the car, it will be really hard again."