F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Horner: Winning Red Bull will end Verstappen rumours

F1 News

Horner: Winning Red Bull will end Verstappen rumours

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage before the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 30, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage before the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 30, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.

Aug.7 - Speculation about Max Verstappen's future will calm down once Red Bull gives him a winning car.

That is the view of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, when asked by the Dutch publication Formule 1 about constant rumours connecting the 19-year-old with Ferrari.

Verstappen is under contract until the end of 2019, and Horner said it is pointless to consider the future beyond them.

"A contract must reflect mutual interest," he said.

"It does not make sense to talk about the longer term because we must first offer him a car that he can win with," Horner added. "I am convinced that once we succeed there will be no team for which he would rather drive."

However, although Red Bull has improved recently, Verstappen has had a particularly bad first half of 2017, marked by reliability problems and now a clash with teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Asked how Verstappen is coping, Horner said: "Very maturely, especially when you consider how young he is. In England, Max can't even rent a car!

"It's impressive how he deals with the pressure, expectations and interest, especially from the Netherlands," he added. "As a driver he is becoming stronger but also as a human."

Asked where Verstappen can still get better, Horner answered: "No one is perfect, so it's always about improving in small ways.

"That's also exactly the way we work as a team. While already at a high level, Max has the same desire to get more and more out of himself."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17 50% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17 75% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17 30% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17 10% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '17 30% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18 Available Book Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18 Available Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close