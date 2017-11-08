F1-Fansite.com

Horner opposed to Friday practice axe

Nov.8 - Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not sure scrapping Friday practice is the right way forwards for formula one.

Recently, we reported that as Liberty Media eyes pushing future calendars beyond the seam-bursting 20 or 21 races, one idea is to turn the format into a two-day weekend.

"Obviously they're trying to free up space for more races," Horner responded.

But he thinks the F1 calendar is already close to saturation point with the current number of races.

"If there's too many chapters, a good book loses its path," said the Red Bull chief.

"I also think it would be a long way to come to Mexico for two days. Or Australia. And I think the Friday gives the promoter the opportunity to bring more fans into the sport," he added.

Horner also thinks the two-day format would hurt the teams, in a sport where track testing is already extremely limited.

"Perhaps it will inadvertently put more pressure back on simulations so that you're turning up prepared to hit the road running, and I'm not sure that's going to be a great balancer between the teams," he said.

