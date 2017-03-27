F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Horner: Mercedes 'not too far ahead'

F1 News

Horner: Mercedes 'not too far ahead'

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage before the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 26, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

Mar.27 - Team boss Christian Horner has denied losing its 'trick' suspension system is the reason Red Bull struggled in Australia.

Many observers are surprised that, with the rules changing and designer Adrian Newey reportedly fully motivated again, Ferrari and Mercedes turned out with clearly faster cars at the 2017 season opener.

Mercedes also removed a controversial suspension layout prior to Melbourne, but it was reportedly done so voluntarily to save weight.

On the other hand, the FIA actually told Red Bull to remove its system.

But team official Dr Helmut Marko insisted in Australia: "For weight reasons we wouldn't have used it here."

And when asked if the suspension system contributed to Red Bull's lack of pace in Australia, boss Horner answered: "I don't think so.

"In the winter, we had just started to implement and improve it, and honestly, even if we had the opportunity to use it, it's not a fact that we would have continued down that path because of the weight.

"In fact, the configuration of our suspension now is the same as last season," he added.

Horner said Red Bull was actually pleased its race pace was better than it had been in qualifying, but he admitted the team is still trailing the top two teams.

"We want to progress quickly," he said. "Our car is clearly third, but in the next two races, we intend to reduce the gap.

"In Melbourne, Ferrari made the strongest impression and they probably have the strongest car, but quite honestly, I don't think Mercedes is too far ahead of us. In my opinion we need to add about half a second per lap," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who was the best rookie in Australia?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls