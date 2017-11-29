F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / Honda: Toro Rosso partnership to be 'more equal'

F1 News

Honda: Toro Rosso partnership to be 'more equal'

McLaren Test 2 day 4 Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Wednesday 01 March 2017.

Nov.29 - Honda thinks it will have a "more equal partnership" with Toro Rosso in 2018 after three ill-fated years with McLaren.

The Japanese marque's Yusuke Hasegawa admitted this week that Honda was "not ready" to link up with a "top team" like McLaren back in 2015.

So with that relationship now ended, Honda will power the Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso cars next year, and Hasegawa said engineers are already hard at work.

"We've been the ones making the majority of requests so far, but it's fair to say this will be a more equal partnership than it was with McLaren in terms of leadership," he said.

"Obviously Honda as a company is huge but we had little recent F1 experience. So from that point of view McLaren was still leading us. That won't be the same with Toro Rosso," Hasegawa added.

He said Honda will begin the Toro Rosso relationship with an engine that is based on the one used by McLaren this year.

"It will remain the same power unit concept from this year, so we are able to use the current one as the starting point," Hasegawa confirmed.

But he said that with lessons learned from the McLaren era, Honda will not be setting any early targets for 2018.

"We have to provide Brendon (Hartley) and Pierre (Gasly) with the performance they need," said the Japanese.

"Of course they are very good drivers but they are also rookies in F1 so it's too early to say what we can target from a constructors' championship point of view."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now