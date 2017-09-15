F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Honda future makes Red Bull drivers nervous

F1 News

Honda future makes Red Bull drivers nervous

Red Bull Racing branding in the Paddock after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.
Red Bull Racing branding in the Paddock after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.

Sep.15 - Red Bull and its engine supplier Renault will reportedly split after the 2018 season.

The shock news emerged as the teams set up ahead of the Singapore grand prix, and just as Honda's move from McLaren to the junior Red Bull team Toro Rosso was about to be also announced.

Some reports say Renault is dumping Red Bull at the end of an often fractious relationship, while other sources say the energy drink company is happy to assess a potential 2019 tie-up with Honda or usher Porsche into F1.

Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Bild: "I cannot comment at this time."

But the news of Renault's departure, perhaps to be replaced with the unreliable and uncompetitive Honda power unit, is rightly making the Red Bull drivers nervous.

"Yeah, they obviously need to improve," Daniel Ricciardo said of the Japanese supplier.

"I'm sure there's a reason to it (the move to Toro Rosso), and there's some faith they're going to get better, but for sure they'll need to show up next year," he said of Honda.

Teammate Max Verstappen, on the other hand, is already unhappy with his season at Red Bull, and now contemplating the final Renault-powered year in 2018.

"If this can happen, it's not until 2019," said the Dutchman when asked about a potentially Honda-powered Red Bull in the future.

"All I know is that next year I will drive a Red Bull car with a Renault engine," he added.

"So first of all I want to focus on the beginning of the season and see how competitive we will be.

"It is also possible that next year the Honda engines will be very good. So I think we just have to wait and see how everything will turn out," Verstappen added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close