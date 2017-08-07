F1-Fansite.com

Honda: Engine boost helps McLaren relationship

F1 News

Honda: Engine boost helps McLaren relationship

Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. . Sunday 30 July 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda, leads Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary. . Sunday 30 July 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda, leads Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Aug.7 - Honda is hoping better performance from its F1 engine will calm the troubled waters between the Japanese manufacturer and McLaren.

As the sport reaches its mid-season August break, rumours of a split in the works Anglo-Japanese collaboration are still circulating.

Indeed, a deal between Sauber and Honda for 2018 has already been cancelled.

"We are not with Sauber, so for now the only team we supply engines to at the moment is McLaren," Honda's F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa is quoted by Spain's AS newspaper.

There are claims Toro Rosso is being lined up by Honda as a substitute engine customer.

"I will not comment on rumours," McLaren team boss Eric Boullier said. "It is up to Honda to decide on possible customers."

Another rumour is that a customer Renault deal is lined up as McLaren's only engine alternative for 2018, with a decision expected in September.

Honda thinks that better reliability and performance, like that seen in Hungary, will calm the troubled waters of the McLaren-Honda relationship.

"I'm glad we were able to show some results," Hasegawa said after Hungary.

"We did not see any problems (in Hungary) so it was the first time that I was not worried about finishing the race.

"There is no doubt that we would like to continue to cooperate with McLaren. I think that with better performance we will continue to work together," he added.

