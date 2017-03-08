F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Hembery taking step back from F1

F1 News

Hembery taking step back from F1

Toto Wolff (Mercedes) & Paul Hembery (Pirelli)
Toto Wolff (Mercedes) & Paul Hembery (Pirelli)

Mar.8 - Paul Hembery will be seen in the F1 paddock less often in 2017.

Since Pirelli has been F1's official tyre supplier, the Briton has been the Italian marque's prominent chief.

But he has now been named the new boss of Pirelli Latin America, although Pirelli said he will continue to oversee the "coordination of motor sport activities".

However, the more prominent Pirelli F1 official in the paddock will now be Mario Isola, who is "head of car racing".

Isola told reporters in Barcelona that Hembery will continue to have an important F1 function, including liaising with the FIA and FOM.

"I think this will remain Paul's responsibility, including working with the F1 Commission and so on. I would be glad if he will continue to deal with these issues, and I'll do the rest," he smiled.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls