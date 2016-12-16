F1-Fansite.com

Hellmund KFC linked with Manor buyout

Manor Racing at GP ABU DHABI F1/2016
Manor Racing at GP ABU DHABI F1/2016

Dec.16 - A cloud is hanging over Manor's future ahead of the 2017 season.

With the backmarker team passed in the final stages of last season for the lucrative tenth spot in the championship, owner Stephen Fitzpatrick revealed that Manor has "agreed terms with an investor".

Speculation suggests the buyer could be Mexican-American entrepreneur Tavo Hellmund, a figure instrumental to the grands prix in Mexico and the US, and known to be close to Bernie Ecclestone.

F1 supremo Ecclestone is quoted by international reports as saying he doubts Hellmund will buy Manor.

As for whether Manor's participation in the 2017 season is in doubt, the 86-year-old said: "This is a question for the team owners, not for me.

"But if Fitzpatrick had not bought the team, it would no longer exist," Ecclestone added.

There are rumours the new Manor investor might also be linked with Jangonya, the Indonesian branch of global fast food giant KFC.

The company entered GP2 this year in collaboration with the Campos team, with boss Adrian Campos saying at the time: "It is a sponsor with formula one potential."

