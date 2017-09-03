F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Heavyweights at Monza as Honda saga nears conclusion

F1 News

Heavyweights at Monza as Honda saga nears conclusion

Honda F1 power unit
Honda F1 power unit

Sep.3 - The heavyweights have descended on Monza as the saga about Honda's future in F1 steps into its highest gear.

Toro Rosso seems to be the key to the outcome of McLaren-Honda's looming divorce, as the team has imposed a 6pm Sunday deadline for a conclusion.

The easiest way McLaren can split with Honda is if Toro Rosso takes over the engine supply, keeping the Japanese carmaker in F1 and freeing up the Renault deal for McLaren.

"Our priority is success as a factory team," Renault advisor Alain Prost said at Monza.

"If we had to supply four teams, it becomes very difficult for us with resources."

So as the talks hit their highest gear, the heavyweights descended on Monza.

Honda's Masashi Yamamoto touched down from Japan, for talks with all sides -- including the FIA and F1's owners Liberty Media.

"There are a lot of talks at the moment to find a solution that everyone can live with," said F1 chief Ross Brawn. "We want Honda to remain in the sport."

Even FIA president Jean Todt is at Monza, admitting: "I've had talks with Honda. I really hope they stay."

It is believed the Frenchman thinks the best option is that McLaren simply stays with Honda.

"We know the rules -- that no manufacturer can equip more than three teams. And changes of engine manufacturer must be announced before 1 June," he said.

"We have a team that already has a contract. Basically I do not want to talk about facts that are a bit unclear, but I will do everything I can to find a solution that keeps everyone involved in the sport," Todt added.

Another heavyweight at Monza and obviously involved in the talks is Flavio Briatore, who oversees the management of Fernando Alonso's career.

It is believed the Alonso camp is campaigning hard for McLaren to dump Honda.

"We have a very good feeling with McLaren," Briatore said. "Let's see what they are doing with the engine."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBuy Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close