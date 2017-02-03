F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Heavier 2017 cars will still be faster

F1 News

Heavier 2017 cars will still be faster

First cars in first corner after the start
First cars in first corner after the start

Feb.3 - Although the weight of the cars is rising yet again, the 2017 grid will still be considerably faster.

Speed Week, a German language publication, said the minimum weight trend in F1 has been creeping steadily up since the 70s when the cars weighed just over 500kg.

More recently it was just over 700kg, but for 2017 it emerges that the cars will have to weigh at least 728kg -- 6 kilograms heavier than earlier thought.

That is because the 2017 rules left open a late weight change to accommodate the much bigger and wider Pirelli tyres for the new, faster era.

But those worrying that the weight of the heftier cars could offset the predicted speed boost this year can relax, as the drivers in 2017 are still expected to stop the clocks 4-5 seconds per lap sooner.

"Some of 2016's 'corners' will be classified as 'straights'," predicted McLaren technical boss Tim Goss.

It means the drivers have been training hard in the off-season, bulking up some muscle, aerobic fitness and in particular thickening their necks.

"I'm really hoping that we'll be able to take turn three at Barcelona flat this year," said rookie Stoffel Vandoorne.

"I've still only driven it in the sim, but using our current predictions, it should be flat -- whether it actually will be, we'll have to wait and see," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls