Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Formula E tickets Monaco
Home / F1 News / Haug questions Alonso's Indy move

F1 News

Haug questions Alonso's Indy move

Fernando Alonso McLaren Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Thursday 23 March 2017.

Apr.27 - A former F1 chief has questioned McLaren's decision to tackle the Indy 500 with Fernando Alonso next month.

For many years, Haug was the head of Mercedes' F1 programme, including in 2007 when Alonso raced for the works team McLaren.

So as McLaren and Alonso now head to Indianapolis amid the deep Honda crisis, he said: "My experience is that homemade problems are not remedied by the construction of a new one.

"Without experience, to make your Indycar debut on the high speed oval I think is a suboptimal idea," said Haug.

"Ok, a rookie won there last year and perhaps Alonso will too -- but will he then return to formula one more motivated than before, to run at the back again?

"For Indy, Alonso's start is a coup, but at 35 with no oval experience and 385kph, I think it's not the best and safest winning combination. I keep my fingers crossed," he added.

McLaren team figures have suggested Alonso needed the Indy 500 challenge to keep his competitive fire alive, but others think the Spaniard could still quit F1 at the end of the year.

"I don't think so," Haug said.

"Alonso is a racer through and through, but he was often at the wrong team at the wrong time, as he is now with McLaren-Honda while his former team Ferrari wins.

"He has made mistakes," he concluded.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls