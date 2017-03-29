F1-Fansite.com

Haug: Fast Ferrari means Vettel will stay

Sebastian Vettel GP AUSTRALIA F1/2017

Mar.29 - The chance Sebastian Vettel will stay with Ferrari beyond 2017 stepped up a notch in Melbourne.

That is the view of former Mercedes chief Norbert Haug, not long after his successor in silver - Toto Wolff - said German Vettel would be a "good fit" at the German marque.

Ferrari, whose contract with Vettel runs out late this year, has struggled in the past two years but the 29-year-old won the 2017 season opener in Melbourne last weekend.

Still, team boss Maurizio Arrivabene is not ready to talk contract extension.

"Talking about contracts now is only distracting the attention of our drivers," said the Ferrari chief.

"But I would like to see Sebastian happy during the season because if Sebastian is happy that means the car is very quick," Arrivabene added.

Haug, now a DTM commentator, thinks the chances of a 2018 Ferrari deal increased for Vettel in Australia.

"If he can see that he can be world champion with Ferrari, he will be comfortable there," Haug told Sporttalk Heimspiel.

"If not, they will have to accept that he will consider a possible change," he added.

"The safest way for him to stay is if Ferrari keeps giving him a car like in Australia," said Haug.

Meanwhile, Haug welcomed the faster cars of 2017 but joined those who are concerned about the difficulty of overtaking.

"We have to create cars that allow the drivers to get closer," he said. "Ross Brawn will work hard so there is more overtaking."

