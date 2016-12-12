F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Hamilton & Wolff end Abu Dhabi controversy

F1 News

Hamilton & Wolff end Abu Dhabi controversy

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes team members: Andy Cowell, Paddy Lowe & Toto Wolff
Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes team members: Andy Cowell, Paddy Lowe & Toto Wolff

Dec.12 - Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff are looking to put the controversy of the Abu Dhabi finale firmly in the past.

After the 2016 finale, Mercedes boss Wolff was said to be considering disciplining the triple world champion for ignoring team orders and backing Nico Rosberg into rival cars.

But Wolff has now been quoted as admitting he in fact regrets how Mercedes handled the saga, saying the team should have let the drivers race "in the way they deemed to be appropriate".

Now, Hamilton has revealed on social media that he personally met with Wolff at the weekend, at his boss's house.

"I just wanted to send on a message to let you know that we are going to be the strongest partnership next year," he said.

Marc Surer, a former driver turned German-language F1 pundit, thinks Wolff's swift reconciliation with Hamilton has a pragmatic side to it, following Rosberg's shock decision to quit.

"Perhaps the change has to do with the fact that Mercedes now has every reason to be kind to Lewis Hamilton, so he is not leaving too," he is quoted by Speed Week.

"After Nico retired, my second thought was that there would be no disciplinary action against Lewis Hamilton," Surer said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls