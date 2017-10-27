F1-Fansite.com

Hamilton wants title with Mexico win

Oct.27 - Lewis Hamilton says he has no intention of playing it safe with a mathematical game in the Mexican grand prix.

Even if his championship rival Sebastian Vettel wins on Sunday, Mercedes' Hamilton only needs a fifth place finish to guarantee his fourth career title.

But Hamilton said in Mexico: "I want to win.

"I have no desire to come here, finish fifth and watch someone else stand on the podium."

Mercedes and even Hamilton's own teammate Valtteri Bottas say the British driver has been untouchable in 2017, particularly since the summer break.

Team boss Toto Wolff admits Nico Rosberg's shock retirement at the end of last year was ultimately a good thing.

"Looking back at the season and the structure we now have with Lewis and Valtteri, which has benefitted our overall team's performance and the drivers' performance, then yes," he confirmed.

Nonetheless, team chairman Niki Lauda said Mercedes needs to do a better job in giving Bottas a car he can more easily drive next year.

"It is our job to put a car on the track that makes Bottas' life easier," he said.

