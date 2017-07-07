Hamilton & Vettel Great Rivalry 2017

F1 News

Hamilton and Vettel Great Rivalry Of 2017

It has been a long time coming rivalry between the two kings of Formula One. It is no doubt the Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have had a long time in Formula 1 racing against each other. They have shared almost 100 victories amongst themselves for the past decade. With such a long successful career on the tracks, they have not for once been bitter rivals. Their rivalry was only on the track, but not personal like the race they had in Baku Grand Prix. It ended in a brawl where Hamilton was angry with the Vettel for intentionally causing him to crash.

The intentional crash

Before the Vettel crashed on Hamilton and cost him the championship at the Baku Grand Prix, they were all cool with each other. This was despite their many battles on the track since 2007. It was this one that broke the ice for the two of the most decorated Formula 1 racers of the current era. However, it all came down crashing and the rivalry that has been a long time coming arrived. They are no longer the buddies they used to be. It is a real battle, which could bear positive fruits for the lovers of the sport in future.

The apology

Although it was a late apology by Vettel, it seemed to work for the better. Vettel took full responsibility for his actions due to the intentional swerve on Hamilton during the Baku Grand Prix. The apology was meant to deter the FIA from punishing the Ferrari Formula 1 racer further through sanctions for future racing events. The punishment Vettel got, 10 seconds time on the track, was a slap on the wrist. The FIA were on the spot for not taking stern actions that would make any other racer think twice about doing the same.

The FIA verdict

The FIA had a change of heart, so everyone thought, on the decision they took on Vettel for his actions on Hamilton. It was this time that many thought Vettel was facing serious sanctions for what he did. When they decided to investigate that penalty on Vettel, they were expected to take further actions. However, the much-awaited verdict did not bear any fruits as they decided to leave it at that and not take any further action.

Mercedes vs. Ferrari

They are the two most respected and successful motor racing brands in Formula 1. It could be because they have the

best racers, which are currently in a great rivalry. The rival brands have their hand full with both Hamilton and Vettel representing their brands respectively. With the recently heightened rivalry between the two, it will not affect the relationship between the two brands.

The race and rivalry are far from over with the Austrian Grand Prix just around the corner. This may be a great thing for the Formula 1 as Toto Wolff, the Mercedes executive director would have it.

