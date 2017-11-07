Hamilton named in major tax scandal

Nov.7 - World champion Lewis Hamilton has found himself at the centre of an international tax avoidance scandal.
A trove of documents known as the 'Paradise Papers' reveals that the Mercedes driver as well as wealthy peers including Bono, Apple, Nike and even the Queen avoid tax through a series of secret offshore deals.
The Hamilton accusation centres around his private jet, in which Hamilton actually received a more than $4 million tax refund by importing it into the Isle of Man and claiming it was mainly used for business.
"We are talking about tens of billions that are effectively being leached from our vital public services by a super-rich elite that holds the taxation system and the rest of us in contempt," said British politician Jeremy Corbyn.
A lawyer representing Hamilton insists the tax arrangement is legal.
